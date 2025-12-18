Kim Kardashian has mental breakdown before taking the bar exam: "It's f***ing exhausting"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared a look at the grueling prep before her California bar exam on The Kardashians !

Kim Kardashian suffered from fatigue and physical pain days ahead of taking the California state bar exam -– which she didn't pass. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & IMAGO / Landmark Media

On the Dec. 18 episode, the 45-year-old was just nine days away from taking the bar – but she faced several setbacks and immense physical pain as she prepared.

Kim was captured telling cameras, "I'm absolutely gonna cry, cause it's f***ing exhausting," adding that she'd "hit a wall" with her studying.

"I threw my back out, and it's like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back," the SKIMS mogul explained.

She tearfully expressed, "There's all these f***ing roadblocks, and I'm not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, why the f*** is this happening?"