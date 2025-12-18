Kim Kardashian has mental breakdown before taking the bar exam: "It's f***ing exhausting"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared a look at the grueling prep before her California bar exam on The Kardashians!
On the Dec. 18 episode, the 45-year-old was just nine days away from taking the bar – but she faced several setbacks and immense physical pain as she prepared.
Kim was captured telling cameras, "I'm absolutely gonna cry, cause it's f***ing exhausting," adding that she'd "hit a wall" with her studying.
"I threw my back out, and it's like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back," the SKIMS mogul explained.
She tearfully expressed, "There's all these f***ing roadblocks, and I'm not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, why the f*** is this happening?"
Kim Kardashian says she wouldn't take the bar exam again if she failed
Kim also revealed what she would do if she failed the exam – which is ultimately what happened.
The All's Fair star shared, "I really want it, and if I don't pass, I don't think I would take it again. I wouldn't have the time for a few years, and then I’m older and then my brain capacity is different."
In November, Kim revealed via her Instagram Story that she didn't pass the bar on her first try. Yet, in a follow-up post, the mom of four gave followers more intimate glimpses into her intense prep and insisted in her caption that it "wasn't the end" of her law journey.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & IMAGO / Landmark Media