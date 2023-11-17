Cardi B supports Will Smith as claims about his sex life circulate
Los Angeles, California - On Instagram Live, rapper Cardi B stuck up for actor Will Smith by saying that she knows what it feels like to be inundated with false statements after her experience with blogger Tasha K.
"I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith," the rapper said in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.
Will Smith's reps and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been vehemently denying claims that the actor's ex-assistant walked in on Will having sex with his long-time friend Duane Martin.
Now Cardi B has also jumped to his defense. "I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing," she continued.
"I found out that Will Smith is a Libra… Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f***ing heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. We go so crazy, people be like, ‘Oh my God!'"
The Bongos rapper went on, "Ya'll be doing that to Will Smith. And I don't like that some people never f***ing change. I'm so tired of people picking on that man. Deadass."
Cardi B knows how it feels to face false claims
As Cardi B analyzed Smith's situation, she tied it back to her ongoing legal battle with blogger Tasha K.
The Up rapper says she knows what it feels like to face false claims.
In 2018, Tasha K claimed that Cardi B used drugs, engaged in illegal activities, and had a sexually transmitted disease.
Cardi B sued the blogger for defamation and won to the tune of four million dollars.
Tasha K still owes Cardi B more than three million in damages, according to TMZ.
Will Smith has yet to take legal action, but his reps have dubbed the claims "completely fabricated."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & Michael Tran/AFP