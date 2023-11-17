Cardi B supports Will Smith as claims about his sex life circulate

Los Angeles, California - On Instagram Live, rapper Cardi B stuck up for actor Will Smith by saying that she knows what it feels like to be inundated with false statements after her experience with blogger Tasha K.

Rapper Cardi B (r.) came to the defense of Will Smith (l.) on Instagram live. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & Michael Tran/AFP

"I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith," the rapper said in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

Will Smith's reps and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been vehemently denying claims that the actor's ex-assistant walked in on Will having sex with his long-time friend Duane Martin.

Now Cardi B has also jumped to his defense. "I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing," she continued.

"I found out that Will Smith is a Libra… Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f***ing heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. We go so crazy, people be like, ‘Oh my God!'"

The Bongos rapper went on, "Ya'll be doing that to Will Smith. And I don't like that some people never f***ing change. I'm so tired of people picking on that man. Deadass."