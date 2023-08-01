Offset makes big admission about Cardi B cheating rumor

Los Angeles, California - Offset has shockingly admitted to falsely accusing his wife, Cardi B , of cheating – and blamed it all on the drink!

Alls fair in love and war, per the Jealous rapper, who claims his "crazy" love for his wife and Tequila is what led to that cheating drama.



While speaking to the Way Up With Yee podcast, Offset admitted to lying about the WAP artist being unfaithful in the since-deleted Instagram post he made last month.

"I had a little Casamigos tequila, and we was going back and forth and I'm like, 'Watch this.' And it's like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man," he told the host.

"We're crazy for each other."

As for why he didn't immediately defend his wifey of six years, he added: "The delete is enough. At the end of the day, them people don't be really knowing what's really going on with us for real."

Offset also revealed he hates that fans constantly bring up his past infidelity, claiming that critics "be trying to mess up my household."