Cardi B ventures into the world of ASMR and TikTok is loving it

New York, New York - Cardi B made a foray into ASMR sound creation on Sunday night, and TikTok is here for it.

TikTok can't get enough of Cardi B doing ASMR. © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, and it describes a feeling of well-being and/or relaxation combined with a tingling sensation on the scalp or down the back of the neck. This sensation is triggered by whispering voices, finger tapping, and other similar sounds, per the Sleep Foundation.

In her latest TikTok clip, Cardi B dares to take up the viral phenomenon as she unpacks her new sea foam green Hermes handbag.

The clip shows the rapper unwrapping her new designer purse, whispering her verse from Latto's Put It On Duh Floor 2, and tapping her pink nails on the packaging. The video is ASMR pure.

After just 14 hours online, the clip boasts almost 2 million views and thousands of likes and comments.