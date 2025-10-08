Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs hit with shocking allegations in lawsuit from ex

Houston, Texas - NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Cardi B , has been sued by his ex over an alleged violent assault.

Per Page Six, the 31-year-old athlete first sued his former girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, in February, accusing her of assault.

Now, Hernandez has filed a new suit denying his allegations and claiming that he was the violent one, allegedly punching her in the back of the head in 2024.

Hernandez says in the suit that the assault left her with a concussion, adding that Diggs "frantically" sent an assistant to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement to prevent the "malicious and egregious" incident from becoming public information.

The 24-year-old reality TV star didn't sign the agreement, according to the outlet, but her legal team attempted to convince Diggs' lawyer to "hold his client accountable" at the time.

Hernandez is seeking "a minimum of $250,000 and up to $1 million" in damages from the New England Patriots wide receiver.

In his initial lawsuit, Diggs claimed Hernandez punched him in the chest and damaged his property while "visibly intoxicated and upset."

He further alleged that she threatened him with a weapon, but he denied ever fighting her back, claiming that she slipped and fell on a wet floor.