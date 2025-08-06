Cardi B silences rumors of Stefon Diggs split by showing off lavish gift: "My boo boo got it for me!"

Cardi B's "boo boo" is far from a broke boy! The rapper confirmed that she and Stefon Diggs are still together amid gossip that the pair had split.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Cardi B coyly clarified where she stands with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs on TikTok!

Cardi B showed off the pricey gift from her "boo boo" Stefon Diggs amid talk that the pair had broken up.
Cardi B showed off the pricey gift from her "boo boo" Stefon Diggs amid talk that the pair had broken up.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamcardib

In the Bodak Yellow rapper's latest TikTok video, Cardi showed off her jewelry stacking routine with the items she purchased during her Cartier haul.

The Up artist began, "This is a Patek Philippe," before gushing, "My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers."

Cardi admitted to treating herself to a few pricey gifts, but the New England Patriots player surprised her with a Patek Philippe Nautilus diamond-encrusted watch estimated to cost $73,000.

Rihanna allegedly faces comeback tour drama amid her third pregnancy
Rihanna Rihanna allegedly faces comeback tour drama amid her third pregnancy
Justin Bieber turns viral crashout into cheeky fashion statement
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber turns viral crashout into cheeky fashion statement

She added, "I went to link up with him at London Jewelers. At first, I thought he was buying himself a watch, and then he was like, 'Surprise, a watch for you!'"

Rumors swirled that the 32-year-old rapper, who's divorcing her husband, Offset, split from Diggs after she removed the pair's PDA pics from her Instagram page.

Diggs heightened suspicions when he did the same, yet the athlete trolled their haters with an NSFW comment under one of Cardi's post – further dispelling the breakup chatter!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamcardib

More on Cardi B: