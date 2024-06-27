Is Cardi B hinting at a new album by copying Princess Diana's iconic athleisure look?

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B flaunted a new style in recent photos reminiscent of the late Princess Diana's casualwear. Could she be hinting at a new album?

On Monday, the 31-year-old artist was spotted doing some shopping while wearing a completely new look.

The WAP rapper was wearing the highly Diana-coded outfit of a white Harvard sweatshirt, loose grey biker shorts, and high-top sneakers.

To accessorize the look, she added a shiny black handbag, black sunglasses, and a large silver statement necklace with simple earrings.

What really tied everything together was Cardi's stunning hairdo – a short pixie cut that was also reminiscent of the royal.

On Instagram Stories, Cardi shared an even closer look at the new style, giving a special shoutout to her piercer Harrison McCall who decked her ear out in shiny jewels.

But could this new fashion-change be hinting at her highly-anticipated sophomore album? Some fans seem to think so!

Is Cardi B hinting at a new album with latest look?

"This must be the first hint to the album," one fan commented on X.

Cardi's fans have been patiently waiting for her new album to arrive for over six years, a reveal that the artist recently teased on Instagram.

"the cover art of sza’s 'sos' references Princess Diana…" another fan wrote.

"Princess Diana's bday is July 1st......so maybe album announcement," a third fan said.

While it's impossible to know for sure, Cardi always has surprises up her sleeve. We'll just have to wait and see!

