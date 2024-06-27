Is Cardi B hinting at a new album by copying Princess Diana's iconic athleisure look?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B flaunted a new style in recent photos reminiscent of the late Princess Diana's casualwear. Could she be hinting at a new album ?

Rapper Cardi B channeled Princess Diana's iconic casual style in her latest look! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Monday, the 31-year-old artist was spotted doing some shopping while wearing a completely new look.

The WAP rapper was wearing the highly Diana-coded outfit of a white Harvard sweatshirt, loose grey biker shorts, and high-top sneakers.

To accessorize the look, she added a shiny black handbag, black sunglasses, and a large silver statement necklace with simple earrings.

What really tied everything together was Cardi's stunning hairdo – a short pixie cut that was also reminiscent of the royal.

On Instagram Stories, Cardi shared an even closer look at the new style, giving a special shoutout to her piercer Harrison McCall who decked her ear out in shiny jewels.

But could this new fashion-change be hinting at her highly-anticipated sophomore album? Some fans seem to think so!