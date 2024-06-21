Cardi B teases title of sophomore album as she promotes Peso Pluma collab

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B is booked and busy! Her latest collab with Peso Pluma is out, and she's already teasing her fans with a guessing game about her upcoming album .

In her latest social media posts, Cardi B teased her upcoming album and promoted her latest collab. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@iamcardib & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Friday, Mexican musician Peso Pluma's latest album, Éxodo, dropped.

The track Put Em in the Fridge features Cardi B, and fans are swooning over the powerful mix between Peso and Cardi's styles!

Mere hours after the track dropped, the 31-year-old musician took to her Instagram story and teased her fans with a pic and a question: "What yall think my album name is?"

The picture is of what appears to be the red record cover for her sophomore album. Cardi blocked the title with her unusually nail-less hand.

On X, fans celebrated – and poked fun at – the Bronx native's news about her upcoming sophomore album, which has been repeatedly delayed.

Some joked that it'd be titled "Next year" or simply "Not coming." Others begged the artist to drop her second record now!