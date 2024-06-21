Cardi B teases title of sophomore album as she promotes Peso Pluma collab
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B is booked and busy! Her latest collab with Peso Pluma is out, and she's already teasing her fans with a guessing game about her upcoming album.
On Friday, Mexican musician Peso Pluma's latest album, Éxodo, dropped.
The track Put Em in the Fridge features Cardi B, and fans are swooning over the powerful mix between Peso and Cardi's styles!
Mere hours after the track dropped, the 31-year-old musician took to her Instagram story and teased her fans with a pic and a question: "What yall think my album name is?"
The picture is of what appears to be the red record cover for her sophomore album. Cardi blocked the title with her unusually nail-less hand.
On X, fans celebrated – and poked fun at – the Bronx native's news about her upcoming sophomore album, which has been repeatedly delayed.
Some joked that it'd be titled "Next year" or simply "Not coming." Others begged the artist to drop her second record now!
Cardi B has been teasing her sophomore album for years
Fans have been waiting for Cardi B's follow-up to Invasion of Privacy for over six years.
The WAP rapper has repeatedly promised that it's coming before backtracking her promise for various reasons.
In March, the Bardigang was finally convinced a new album was around the corner when Cardi dropped two singles, Enough (Miami) and Like What (Freestyle).
Just weeks later, she dashed her fan's hopes, saying she'd rather have a good summer than drop an album.
While Cardi's latest Instagram story makes it seem like her second album might just be back on the 2024 menu, it's impossible to know for sure.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/x/Cardi B & screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B