Cavinder twins are the real deal in uncanny twin telepathy challenge
Fort Worth, Texas - Jumping head first into the viral "twin telepathy" challenge that's taken over the internet, Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared an uncanny level of telepathy.
In a new TikTok video that's gone viral with over 400,000 views and counting, college athlete-influencers Haley and Hanna tested their telepathic connection.
The fraternal twins stood bnxt to each other with a barrier between them, mimicking each other's moves.
To everyone's surprise, the twins' actions were almost 100% identical! From their smiles to the way they touched their faces – and even the number of fingers they held up – it was like watching a mirror image.
Fans were left convinced that their twin telepathy might just be the real deal after seeing the the viral video, with many commenting on their synchronized movements.
"Twin telepathy is real," one fan commented.
"This shows they are individuals," another said.
"Do more of these these are funny af," one fan suggested.
Cavinder twins keeps twinning with more TikTok dances
Their twinning telepathy prowess is nothing new for the basketball players, and they have teased their psychic superpower before.
But after wowing everyone with their latest telepathy challenge, the Cavinder twins upped the "twinning" ante with some synchronized dance moves!
As part of their promotion for a 6-week fitness program that fans can join, Haley and Hanna Cavinder busted out some impressive southern steps in another clip, moving perfectly in sync with the beat of the county-tinged music.
It looks like Haley and Hanna Cavinder have continued their reign as two of the biggest athlete-influencers, who keep fans entertained with a series of health and wellness tips.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins