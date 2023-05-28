Cavinder twins show off hilarious twin telepathy

Gilbert, Arizona - Is it a twin thing, or is it just the Cavinder twins ' matching hot fashion sense?

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, hilariously proved that twin telepathy is real in an Instagram story post (l.) where they accidentally wore the same outfit. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

Twin telepathy has been debated as a real thing, yet the Cavinder sisters seem to have just proved it to be true!

In a hilarious new Instagram story post on their joint account on Saturday, Haley and Hanna Cavinder showed how they ended up accidentally twinning from a distance.

The Cavinders dialed each other for a FaceTime chat when the two sisters answered the phone wearing the same exact fit!

"When we facetime each other & are wearing the same outfit," the twins captioned the screenshot.

The former Miami basketball hoopers were wearing matching white crop tops and blue denim jeans. The girls both paired their twin fits with gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Last month, the Cavinder twins shocked the basketball world when they announced their retirement from the sport after 16 years.

Since then, the sister duo has become some of the biggest athlete-influencers on social media with a quarter of a million followers on Instagram and over 4 million on TikTok.