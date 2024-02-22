Haley and Hanna Cavinder tease their twinning telepathy

Las Vegas, Nevada - Just like many other twins, the Cavinder twins navigate the world with twinning telepathy!

The Cavinder twins, renowned for their strong bond, offered fans a sneak peek into their unique "twin telepathy," leaving viewers awestruck. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins, known for their incredible bond and athlete-influencer prowess, recently gave fans a glimpse into their special "twin telepathy" in a viral red carpet interview.

When questioned if twin telepathy is "a real thing," Haley and Hanna enthusiastically confirmed it's "very real." Haley even offered a charming example of their unique connection.

"If I sense that Hanna's feeling down, it tugs at my heartstrings a bit," the future TCU basketball star shared. "And when we're together, it's like I can almost read her mind."

While the twins are known for doing nearly everything together, they will soon embark on different career paths, as Hanna has decided not to join her sister with a basketball comeback.

This fall, Haley will dust off her sneakers to lace up for one more NCAA basketball season in Fort Worth. Last year, Haley led the Miami Hurricanes to their first-ever Elite Eight March Madness appearance as their leading scorer.