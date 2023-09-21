Cavinder twins dive into rumored MLB curse with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Is there a curse in the MLB for appearing on the cover of the league's video games?

Haley and Hanna Cavinder hosted baseball star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who most recently graced the cover of the new 2023 MLB The Show video game, on their podcast, Twin Talk.

During the episode, both the twins and their fans were informed about an alleged MLB curse that is said to soon possibly impact Chisholm.

The MLB curse myth unfolds like this: receiving the honor of gracing the video game cover is believed to bring about a bad regular season for the cover photo player.

"There's a curse for players to be on video games," Haley questioned in Wednesday's episode.. "So they say," Chisholm responded.

"You're not cursed; you're rocking out," Haley added.

Will Chisholm be a victim of the MLB curse this season?

So far, it looks like the Bahamian native isn't slowing down anytime soon after celebrating his latest historic feat, being the team's first player ever to notch grand slams in back-to-back games.