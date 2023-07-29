Cavinder twins find their long-lost "triplet" in viral TikTok

Orlando, Florida - The Cavinder twins found their long-lost "triplet" – and hilariously, he's a WWE wrestler too!

In a viral TikTok, the Cavinder twins found their long-lost "triplet," and to no surprise, he's the iconic WWE wrestler, Triple H. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins stole the show at Friday's WWE's Smackdown wrestling event.

With their names shining on the big screen, the twins invaded the weekly wrestling show with the help of their "triplet": WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

In a viral clip, Haley and Hanna Cavinder had their 4.5 million TikTok fans going wild after posting a video with the wrestling legend, teasing a future with the WWE.

"Triple H x Double H," the twins captioned the post.

As expected, fans went nuts raving about the twins WWE post.

"My babe girls will be the next tag team champions I love you girls," one fan commented.

"Oh yes. Can’t wait to see them wrestle," someone else wrote.