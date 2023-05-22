Cavinder twins take an L at Preakness Stakes thanks to fashionista parents

Baltimore, Maryland - Maryland's biggest horse race created some fashion -forward moments, and the Cavinder twins were at the center of it all.

The Cavinder twins flaunt their parents' fashion-forward Preakness Stakes style in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

One again, Haley and Hanna Cavinder lit up TikTok with show-stopping fashion statements from their time attending the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

But before they could strut their stuff on the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in sports, the twins took to social media to reveal their outfits were nothing compared to that of their parents!

In the viral clip that's racking up views, the twins show off their parents Tom and Katie as they dazzle in Preakness Stakes fashion!

Papa Tom is seen sporting a navy suit with a multicolor floral shirt and brown loafers.

Mama Katie strutted her stuff at the race, wearing a cream fitted strapless dress with a feather hem and a thigh-high slit.

She finished her look with matching fur heels and fur fascinator hat.