Cavinder twins take an L at Preakness Stakes thanks to fashionista parents

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna wasted no time showing off their parents' Preakness Stakes fashion, and social media users are loving it.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baltimore, Maryland - Maryland's biggest horse race created some fashion-forward moments, and the Cavinder twins were at the center of it all.

The Cavinder twins flaunt their parents' fashion-forward Preakness Stakes style in a viral TikTok.
One again, Haley and Hanna Cavinder lit up TikTok with show-stopping fashion statements from their time attending the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

But before they could strut their stuff on the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in sports, the twins took to social media to reveal their outfits were nothing compared to that of their parents!

In the viral clip that's racking up views, the twins show off their parents Tom and Katie as they dazzle in Preakness Stakes fashion!

Papa Tom is seen sporting a navy suit with a multicolor floral shirt and brown loafers.

Mama Katie strutted her stuff at the race, wearing a cream fitted strapless dress with a feather hem and a thigh-high slit.

She finished her look with matching fur heels and fur fascinator hat.

Fans react to the Tom and Katie Cavinder Preakness Stakes fashion

The Cavinder twins captioned the post: "They understood the assignment,' and fans took to the comments section to shower Haley and Hannah's parents with love for their stunning looks!

"Dad is classic as w," one fan wrote.

"The whole family is just lit," another fan added, while someone else asked, "Could you expect anything less?"

"Momma and Pappa are still the boss," another social media user proclaimed.

The Cavinder twins' claim to fame used to be NCAA basketball, but Haley and Hanna may soon pivot to become WWE divas.

