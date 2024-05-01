Cavinder twins gets blunt on taking NCAA fifth year on TikTok
Miami, Florida - Get ready, Hurricane fans! The dynamic duo, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, are set to light up NCAA courts once again.
In a TikTok video that has fans buzzing with excitement, the Cavinder twins share the news of their much-anticipated comeback with a subtle message.
The video begins with the twins showcasing their signature playful banter, teasing their followers with hints about the big move.
"when you and your twin decide to take your 5th year and play together," the twins wrote in the video's on-screen text.
The sister's video was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who are thrilled to see the dynamic duo back in action.
With their unique blend of skill, charisma, and infectious energy, Haley and Hanna are sure to make a splash on the court and continue to be a driving force behind Miami's success.
How far will Haley and Hanna Cavinder take Miami hoops in 2025?
As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Cavinder twins are ready to take Miami basketball to new heights.
In their last season with the Hurricanes in 2023, they led the team to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament.
With their unparalleled chemistry and talent on the court, Haley and Hanna are poised to make their mark once again and leave a lasting legacy on the program
As they gear up for another exciting season, one thing is for certain – with the Cavinder twins leading the way, Miami basketball is in for an unforgettable ride!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins