Cavinder twins gets blunt on taking NCAA fifth year on TikTok

Miami, Florida - Get ready, Hurricane fans! The dynamic duo, Haley and Hanna Cavinder , are set to light up NCAA courts once again.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder subtly shared their feelings on taking their fifth year in the NCAA, and it's safe to say that they're as happy as ever! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

In a TikTok video that has fans buzzing with excitement, the Cavinder twins share the news of their much-anticipated comeback with a subtle message.

The video begins with the twins showcasing their signature playful banter, teasing their followers with hints about the big move.

"when you and your twin decide to take your 5th year and play together," the twins wrote in the video's on-screen text.

The sister's video was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who are thrilled to see the dynamic duo back in action.

With their unique blend of skill, charisma, and infectious energy, Haley and Hanna are sure to make a splash on the court and continue to be a driving force behind Miami's success.