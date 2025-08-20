Britney Spears sparks concern after faking British accent and filming in messy home
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' recent Instagram post has fans worried about the singer's well-being due to the state of her mansion.
Oops! It looks like the Princess of Pop is a little messy, per one of her recent clips that she dropped on her account.
The post, shared Tuesday, featured Britney sporting a red polka-dot crop top and pink shorts as she sang Rihanna's 2006 song, Unfaithful.
The Toxic hitmaker then oddly mimicked a British accent while also fumbling around with the lighting and making odd faces.
Fans on social media shared their concerns about Britney's behavior – plus the state of her home, as some pointed out that there was what appeared to be feces on the floor.
One user questioned, "Why [did] no one pick up the dog poopoo in the background?"
"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," the Womanizer singer captioned the post.
Perhaps this was Britney trolling her followers yet again – lest we forget when the singer joked that she "adopted" a baby girl!
