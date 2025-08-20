Britney Spears sparks concern after faking British accent and filming in messy home

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' recent Instagram post has fans worried about the singer's well-being due to the state of her mansion.

Britney Spears filmed herself singing Rihanna's song, Umbrella, but fans were distracted by her messy living room. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

Oops! It looks like the Princess of Pop is a little messy, per one of her recent clips that she dropped on her account.

The post, shared Tuesday, featured Britney sporting a red polka-dot crop top and pink shorts as she sang Rihanna's 2006 song, Unfaithful.

The Toxic hitmaker then oddly mimicked a British accent while also fumbling around with the lighting and making odd faces.

Fans on social media shared their concerns about Britney's behavior – plus the state of her home, as some pointed out that there was what appeared to be feces on the floor.

One user questioned, "Why [did] no one pick up the dog poopoo in the background?"

"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow," the Womanizer singer captioned the post.