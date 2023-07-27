Cavinder Twins give popping energy in new viral TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - While most people are tired after a heavy leg day workout at the gym, the Cavinder twins are just warming up to make viral social media content!

The Cavinder twins defy post-gym fatigue, as seen in their latest TikTok, making it the perfect time for viral social media content! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins never cease to amaze their multimillion-strong TikTok fanbase.

With their bubbly attitudes that never seem to turn off, Haley and Hanna are consistently entertaining fans with their engaging social media posts.

In their latest TikTok, the twin athletes are seen wearing matching vibrant pink gym fits – seemingly the same as in their last workout video – and dancing with loads of energy.

"post workout energy," the twins said.

With over 150 thousands views and likes combined, fans raved over the twins' trending TikTok.