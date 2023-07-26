Cavinder Twins take twinning to the next level in viral TikTok

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Like Regina George from the hit movie Mean Girls, twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder wear pink on Wednesdays!

In their latest TikTok masterpiece, the Cavinder twins took twinning to a whole new level wearing matching vibrant workout fits.

While the Cavinder twins are training to become the next biggest WWE superstars, the sisters haven been documenting their journey on social media.

Making it fun for their multimillion followers, Haley and Hanna share viral fitness, fashion, and health tips as professional athletes.

In vibrant pink matching workout outfits, they unleashed their leg day routine with a splash of fashion and synchronized moves.

"on wednesdays we wear pink.. leg day," they captioned the post.

The viral TikTok was double the fun, double the energy, and double the inspiration, and had fans gushing!

Fans rave over the Cavinder Twins' matching gym outfits on TikTok

In typical Cavinder twins fashion, the duo had fans raving over their latest gym video.
"Suddenly I wanna wear pink on Wednesday now," one fan wrote. "U would rock it," the sisters replied.

"Pretty n pink, go twins," another added.

"I have to try this [workout]," another fan commented. "it’s a killa! let us know how you like it," the Cavinders responded.

Will the Cavinder sisters soon take their twinning out of the gym and don twin outfits in the wrestling ring?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

