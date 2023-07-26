Cavinder Twins take twinning to the next level in viral TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Like Regina George from the hit movie Mean Girls, twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder wear pink on Wednesdays!

In their latest TikTok masterpiece, the Cavinder twins took twinning to a whole new level wearing matching vibrant workout fits. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

While the Cavinder twins are training to become the next biggest WWE superstars, the sisters haven been documenting their journey on social media.

Making it fun for their multimillion followers, Haley and Hanna share viral fitness, fashion, and health tips as professional athletes.

In their latest TikTok masterpiece, the two took "twinning" to a whole new level!

In vibrant pink matching workout outfits, they unleashed their leg day routine with a splash of fashion and synchronized moves.

"on wednesdays we wear pink.. leg day," they captioned the post.

The viral TikTok was double the fun, double the energy, and double the inspiration, and had fans gushing!