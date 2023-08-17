Cavinder twins go viral with wild trick shot: "Holy moly"

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - You can take the Cavinder twins out of basketball, but you can’t take basketball out of the Cavinder twins!

In their latest viral TikTok, Haley and Hanna Cavinder performed a crazy trick shot with fellow hooper Tristan Jass that has fans going nuts! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

It's tricky!

The Cavinder twins may be retired from college basketball, but Haley and Hanna still have impressive hooping skills.

In their latest viral TikTok video, the former Miami basketball superstars performed a crazy trick shot with fellow hooper Tristan Jass that has fans going nuts!

In the viral clip that has received nearly a million views in its first 24 hours, Haley threw the ball into the air to Jass. He jumped over Hanna, caught the ball, threw it against the wall, and skillfully made a trick shot by dunking it into the basket.

With over 60,000 likes, fans raved over the twins and Jass' out-of-this-world play.

"Holy moly," one fan commented.

"How many tries did it take," another added.

"Epic content. Definitely a save for me," another fan said.

The twins have a new podcast episode out featuring Jass.