Have Cavinder twins made their long-awaited entry into the WWE?

Winter Park, Florida - On Tuesday night, the Cavinder twins officially made their long-awaited WWE debut - well, kind of.

On Tuesday night, the Cavinder twins made their long-awaited WWE debut attending Tuesday's WWE NXT show and teased a wrestling future as a tag team duo. © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

For the longest time, Hanna and Haley Cavinder have teased their multimillion social media fan base about a potential entry into the WWE.

The twin sisters dominated on the college hardwood as Miami basketball stars and are now taking their athleticism to the professional sports stage.



On Tuesday night, the duo made their first appearance in the professional wrestling world as they attended the WWE NXT show.

"You may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight," Hanna tweeted earlier on Tuesday with a series of posts in the WWE ring.

On TikTok, the sisters similarly captioned a viral video, which also gave fans an inside look at their Tuesday night.

During the show, the Cavinder twins took part in some ring action following WWE NXT star Thea Hail's match victory.

Haley and Hanna stepped into the ring to join the celebration and lifted Hail on their shoulders while throwing up the Miami "U" symbol.