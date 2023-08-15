Cavinder twins knock it out of the park with MLB pitch debate: "Play ball!"

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins strutted onto the pitcher's mound ahead of Monday's MLB showdown between the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, sparking a TikTok frenzy as users debated which sister delivered the more impressive pitch.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder stole the show at the Marlins vs. Astros MLB game, igniting a hilarious TikTok debate on their impressive ceremonial pitches. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder twins went viral on Instagram and TikTok once again over their ceremonial first pitch at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

In a video posted to their joint social media accounts, Haley landed a classy pitch in the strike zone, while Hanna launched a curveball to the side of the plate.

"which twin had the better pitch?" the Cavinders questioned on TikTok, igniting the sisterly debate.

Excited fans flooded the Cavinders' comments, playfully judging which twin aced the showdown.

"I don’t think we gotta ask on this one boss," one fan joked. "ik my back hurts," haley responded.

"Javier Baez would have swung at both," another hilariously added.

"the leg up added character," Hanna commented.

"Play ball!" the sisters wrote on their Instagram account.