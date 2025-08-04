Cardi B steals the show as high glam host of the WWE Summer Slam

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Let's get ready to rumble! Cardi B brought the heat as the host for this year's WWE Summer Slam .

Cardi B was decked out in feathers as she donned the stage for the 2025 WWE Summer Slam. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the 32 year-old rapper made her debut as the host for this year's professional wrestling event with a lot of feathers and new music.

Cardi made a dramatic entrance while stepping into the ring at the MetLife Stadium in a black dress covered in feathers that gave the outfit a high-low look.

The WAP hitmaker's fit featured a built-in bodysuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline, black fishnet tights, and matching lace-up leather boots.

She included an off-the-shoulder puffy coat with a long skirt that fanned out several body lengths behind her while she accessorized the look with a high ponytail.

As Cardi walked onto the stage, the rapper played a snippet of a song from her anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?