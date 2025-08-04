Cardi B steals the show as high glam host of the WWE Summer Slam

Cardi B made her debut as the host of this year's WWE Summer Slam in an array of feathers and teasing new music from her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?

By Elyse Johnson

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Let's get ready to rumble! Cardi B brought the heat as the host for this year's WWE Summer Slam.

Cardi B was decked out in feathers as she donned the stage for the 2025 WWE Summer Slam.
Cardi B was decked out in feathers as she donned the stage for the 2025 WWE Summer Slam.  © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the 32 year-old rapper made her debut as the host for this year's professional wrestling event with a lot of feathers and new music.

Cardi made a dramatic entrance while stepping into the ring at the MetLife Stadium in a black dress covered in feathers that gave the outfit a high-low look.

The WAP hitmaker's fit featured a built-in bodysuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline, black fishnet tights, and matching lace-up leather boots.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West flaunts his grills after visit from the tooth fairy
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian's son Saint West flaunts his grills after visit from the tooth fairy
Sabrina Carpenter unveils full tracklist for new album Man's Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter unveils full tracklist for new album Man's Best Friend

She included an off-the-shoulder puffy coat with a long skirt that fanned out several body lengths behind her while she accessorized the look with a high ponytail.

As Cardi walked onto the stage, the rapper played a snippet of a song from her anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

The brief snippet of track had lyrics that repeated, "Hello, it's me." Cardi's fit follows her raven-inspired look during Paris Fashion Week where she used a live bird as one of her accessories!

Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: