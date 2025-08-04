Cardi B steals the show as high glam host of the WWE Summer Slam
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Let's get ready to rumble! Cardi B brought the heat as the host for this year's WWE Summer Slam.
Over the weekend, the 32 year-old rapper made her debut as the host for this year's professional wrestling event with a lot of feathers and new music.
Cardi made a dramatic entrance while stepping into the ring at the MetLife Stadium in a black dress covered in feathers that gave the outfit a high-low look.
The WAP hitmaker's fit featured a built-in bodysuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline, black fishnet tights, and matching lace-up leather boots.
She included an off-the-shoulder puffy coat with a long skirt that fanned out several body lengths behind her while she accessorized the look with a high ponytail.
As Cardi walked onto the stage, the rapper played a snippet of a song from her anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?
The brief snippet of track had lyrics that repeated, "Hello, it's me." Cardi's fit follows her raven-inspired look during Paris Fashion Week where she used a live bird as one of her accessories!
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP