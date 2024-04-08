Cavinder twins' hilarious fashion telepathy goes viral!

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins ' twin telepathy reached new heights over the weekend, resulting in a hilarious fashion coincidence!

Over the weekend, the Cavinder twins' twin telepathy reached new heights, leading to a hilarious fashion coincidence that quickly went viral on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

Even their fashion choices are identical!

In a hysterical TikTok video, Haley and Hanna Cavinder unknowingly matched outfits without uttering a single word to each other.

The now-viral post, which garnered thousands of views, featured Hanna recording her outfit in an elegant cream-colored bodysuit paired with matching shorts.

She then called over her twin sister Haley, who was wearing the exact same outfit.



"We did not plan this, guys," Haley laughed to the camera.

"It's the exact same. The exact same."

Fans erupted in laughter over the twins' fashion mishap and weighed in on the bizarre moment of identical twin telepathy!

"This happens a lot with my twin cousins. I love this for y’all," one fan commented.

"twins intuition," a second commenter wrote.

"great minds think alike," another fan added.