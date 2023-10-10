Cavinder twins inspire followers with moving message in honor of World Mental Health Day

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - On World Mental Health Day, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have sent love and hope to all facing mental health challenges.

The Cavinder twins shared an important message on social media in honor of World Mental Health Day. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

On Tuesday, the Cavinder twins took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the world about mental health.

"Bits & pieces that fill our soul - a reminder to take care of yourself first and prioritize your mental well-being - your inner peace is essential, and you matter even on your worst days," Haley and Hanna said.

"world mental health day - sending love and hope to everyone who struggles with mental health," they added.

Accompanying their message of love and hope, the former Miami basketball stars generously shared a collection of photos that capture their sense of serenity.

These snapshots range from scenic skylines and moments in the gym to contemplative readings and heartwarming moments with their mother.

Along with their inspiring Instagram post, the Cavinder twins continued to take over social media with a series of epic TikToks from their sister's wedding!