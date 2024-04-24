Cavinder twins leave fans feeling nostalgic with viral Miami TikTok!

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are back in Miami, bringing their signature TikTok dance moves with them and delighting fans with a wave of nostalgia!

The Cavinder twins have returned to the Miami Hurricanes, bringing their trademark TikTok dance moves along with them! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Originally making a splash as hoop stars for Fresno State before heading to Miami, the twins skyrocketed to fame with their energetic dance videos on TikTok.



Now, with the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities in college sports, the Cavinders have established themselves as top athlete-influencers.



Taking a trip down memory lane, the twins laced up their dancing shoes and got into the groove with some catchy tunes!

Hanna donned Miami's classic black uniform, while Haley sported green as they swayed their hips in perfect sync, sharing wide smiles and reveling in their Miami return.

"Miami, see you soon!" they captioned the video shared Tuesday.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are set for a comeback in NCAA hoops for their final college season. In 2023, they led Miami to its first-ever March Madness Elite Eight appearance, and they're aiming for another deep run in 2025!