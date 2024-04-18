Haley Cavinder transfers college basketball teams after Hanna's shock return

The Cavinder twins are heading back to Miami for their fifth season in a shocking U-turn. © Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old sisters both retired from NCAA hoops in April 2023 after completing their final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

In November, Haley announced that she would be returning to the hardwood as she unretired and committed to TCU last fall.

But on Wednesday, Hanna, who previously shot down speculation about her own comeback, revealed that she would be heading back to Miami for one last season.

In yet another twist, Haley then made a bombshell message of her own on Thursday.

"Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," she wrote on social media.

The twins previously teased a venture into the WWE before Haley announced her decision to return to hoops.