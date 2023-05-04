Cavinder Twins momentarily end basketball retirement for epic reason!

Miami, Florida - Did the Cavinder twins just come out of retirement?

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hannah dusted off their basketball shoes in the name of charity. © Screenshot / Instagram / Betr

Just when fans thought they would never see the twin sisters play hoops again, the Cavinder twins have another thing coming!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder dusted off their b-ball shoes one last time for a celebrity basketball charity showdown sponsored by Celebrity Host Entertainment.

All proceeds from the event went towards the charities Make A Wish America, Make A Wish Florida, D Up on Cancer, and the Irie Foundation.

The sisters had fun with fans on TikTok regarding their retirement but posting a video that seems to address the question in many fans' minds.



In the videos on-screen text, the sisters wrote: "y'all should've taken ur 5th year," while the post itself is captioned: "coming out of retirement."

One fan reacted in the comments with disbelief, "No way," they wrote, while another fan noted that their "dreams are coming true."