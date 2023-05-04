Cavinder Twins momentarily end basketball retirement for epic reason!

Just when fans thought the Cavinder twins would never play basketball again, Haley and Hanna Cavinder dusted off their shoes in the name of charity.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Miami, Florida - Did the Cavinder twins just come out of retirement?

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hannah dusted off their basketball shoes in the name of charity.
Just when fans thought they would never see the twin sisters play hoops again, the Cavinder twins have another thing coming!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder dusted off their b-ball shoes one last time for a celebrity basketball charity showdown sponsored by Celebrity Host Entertainment.

All proceeds from the event went towards the charities Make A Wish America, Make A Wish Florida, D Up on Cancer, and the Irie Foundation.

The sisters had fun with fans on TikTok regarding their retirement but posting a video that seems to address the question in many fans' minds.

In the videos on-screen text, the sisters wrote: "y'all should've taken ur 5th year," while the post itself is captioned: "coming out of retirement."

One fan reacted in the comments with disbelief, "No way," they wrote, while another fan noted that their "dreams are coming true."

The Cavinder twins will soon begin their WWE training after signing an NIL deal with the organization last fall.

