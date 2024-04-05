Cavinder twins set TikTok on fire with string of viral posts

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins set TikTok ablaze on Friday with epic new videos ranging from wholesome family content to exciting Tinder adventures!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder set TikTok ablaze on Friday with some epic new videos! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder love showing off their youthful mom on social media!

In their latest viral post, the athletic twins playfully boasted about how often people mistake their mom for their sister.

In a TikTok captioned, "Whenever someone asks if our mom is our sister," the twins start things off with a fun dance before pulling their mom into the frame for some time in the spotlight!

This viral TikTok video has garnered over 30,000 views and thousands of likes, proving that their mom's youthful appearance is indeed turning heads all over the internet.

Keeping the Friday TikTok excitement alive, Hanna Cavinder also gave her fans an update on her adventures on the popular dating app Tinder.

In another new video, Hanna used Tinder to find a match for a double date with her twin sister Haley and Haley's boyfriend, Jake Ferguson.