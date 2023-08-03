Cavinder twins show what their momma gave them in dancing TikTok: "Texas is hotter now!"

In their latest viral TikTok, the Cavinder twins let their 4.5 million TikTok fans know just who they get their good looks and moves from: Momma Cavinder. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Athlete-influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder love to feature their mom Katie in their viral TikTok videos.



In their latest, the twin sisters let their 4.5 million TikTok fans know just who they get their good looks from: Momma Cavinder.

Dancing to the country artist Trace Adkins' hit lyrics, "Now Honey, you can't blame her, For what her mama gave her," the twins invite their mom in the shot for some TikTok dancing fun.

With over 138,000 views and counting, fans gushed over the twins' mom.

"Mom has a great vibe and smile," one fan said.

"Y’all’s mom is a vibe for sure," another fan agreed.

"TEXAS is so much HOTTER NOW!" another raved.