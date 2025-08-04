Justin Bieber turns viral crashout into cheeky fashion statement

Justin Bieber turned his viral confrontation with the paparazzi, where he accused them of provoking him, into a fashionable hoodie.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made lemonade out of his viral moment with this new hoodie!

Justin Bieber took his viral crash out and turned it into a fashion statement.
Justin Bieber took his viral crash out and turned it into a fashion statement.  © Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

The 31-year-old Daisies hitmaker poked fun at his viral crashout with a new hoodie – and fans love it.

Amid Justin's recent posts that he dropped on Sunday, the singer added an image of himself taking a mirror selfie in a gray hoodie that read, "It's not clocking to you," along with a white beanie.

The tagline on the shirt comes from the Devotion singer's heated confrontation with the paps on June 13 in Malibu, where he accused the photographers of "provoking" him.

Cardi B steals the show as high glam host of the WWE Summer Slam
Cardi B Cardi B steals the show as high glam host of the WWE Summer Slam
Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song
Chappell Roan Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song

He was filmed at the time saying, "You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

The Grammy-winner's fashion statement was well-received by his followers, who demanded that he drop the link for the sweater so they could buy it for themselves.

Justin has been enjoying his comeback era after dropping his seventh studio album, SWAG, much to the surprise of fans – there's even talk that the singer may soon head back on tour!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

More on Justin Bieber: