Cavinder twins stun at ESPY Awards and link up with Angel Reese for viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - The fashion community of TikTok have spoken, and the Cavinder twins' ESPY Awards glamour has been approved!

The fashion community of TikTok have given the Cavinder twins a stamp of approval for their looks at the 2023 ESPY Awards. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Before stunning on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, athlete-influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder took to TikTok to show off their shimmering gowns for the big night!

"When you retired from basketball but still get to go to the espys," the former Miami hoopers captioned their viral TikTok that's garnered over a million views.

The Cavinder twins wowed fans wearing identical dresses, with Haley wearing the gold version and Hanna rocking the same dress in a shimmering white.

"I’m obsessed with these dresses," one fan commented under the TikTok.

With many star athletes in attendance at the award show, the two social media sensations weren't the only athletes to wear sparkly dresses.

In a separate viral TikTok posted on Thursday, the twins were joined with the Bayou Barbie, LSU superstar Angel Reese, who wore the same exact dress in gold, like Haley.

"who wore it better," one fan sarcastically commented.

In the viral clip, the three basketball divas are seen dancing and parading around, showing off their gorgeous gowns, dazzling hair and makeup, and diamond accessories.