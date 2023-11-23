Cavinder twins' sweet Thanksgiving post goes viral!

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins are in full Thanksgiving mode, and nothing's stopping them from making a triumphant return for Christmas as well!

Ever since touching down in Arizona, the Cavinder twins have been turning up the heat on the content front!

This Wednesday the dynamic duo joined forces with their siblings, embracing their sisterhood in true celebrity fashion – front and center at Tuesday's Suns-Trail Blazers game!

As the Thanksgiving vibes kicked in on Thursday, Haley and Hanna took to TikTok, rocking matching color-coded outfits.

They spilled the holiday tea with a video message: "when we both made it to Thanksgiving & are making it to Christmas >>."

Set to the beats of Kanye West's "Bound 2," the Cavinder twins' video became an instant sensation, racking up tens of thousands of views and likes!

Fans couldn't get enough of their holiday fashion, showering the sisters with wishes for a joyous holiday season.