Cavinder Twins teamup to troll TikTok fans over dating rumors

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - It's safe to say that the Cavinder twins and former Michigan hooper Arian Nuñez are just friends.

The Cavinder sisters teamed up with fellow TikToker Adrian Nuñez to hilariously troll their fans over silly dating rumors. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thecavindertwins / TikTok / Cavidnertwins

These college sports stars have not taken things to the next level - romantically at least.

After months of speculation, Haley Cavinder shut down dating rumors with Michigan basketball star Adrian Nuñez during an appearance on the BFFs podcast.

Then, the Cavinders took to TikTok to clarify that Haley wasn't Nunez's mystery woman, as many have guessed.

Now that the swirling rumor mill has settled, the twin sisters teamed up with Nuñez on TikTok to hilariously troll their multimillion-strong fan base over the drama.

In a new viral post that's gained over 289,000 views and counting, the Cavinder sisters plastered the message, "Here's to the guy that got tiktok thinking we were dating because of a hoodie."

Right on cue, Nuñez popped up in the clip with his infamous black hoodie covering his face – before eventually revealing his identity.

"Certified Michigan legend Adrian Nunez," one fan commented.

Yet fans still have questions about the athletes' love lives.

"Who does [Adrian] date?" another questioned.