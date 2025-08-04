Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song

New York, New York - Chappell Roan opened up about the real-life heartbreak that inspired her long-awaited new single, The Subway .

Chappell Roan spilled the tea on the heartbreak behind her new single, The Subway. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/YouTube/Chappell Roan

In a new Vogue interview, the rising pop star revealed that the song was sparked by an unexpected run-in with her ex on the subway.

The encounter left her overwhelmed with lingering emotions.

"I was having a hard time getting over this one person, and I just could not get over them," she explained.

While writing, she kept trying to tell herself, "we're done, we're done, we're done," but the feelings wouldn't go away, she shared.

Chappell described The Subway as one of the hardest songs she's ever written, taking years to finish because it was so personal and emotionally heavy.

"It took an annoying amount of time to just get it right," she admitted.