Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song
New York, New York - Chappell Roan opened up about the real-life heartbreak that inspired her long-awaited new single, The Subway.
In a new Vogue interview, the rising pop star revealed that the song was sparked by an unexpected run-in with her ex on the subway.
The encounter left her overwhelmed with lingering emotions.
"I was having a hard time getting over this one person, and I just could not get over them," she explained.
While writing, she kept trying to tell herself, "we're done, we're done, we're done," but the feelings wouldn't go away, she shared.
Chappell described The Subway as one of the hardest songs she's ever written, taking years to finish because it was so personal and emotionally heavy.
"It took an annoying amount of time to just get it right," she admitted.
Chappell Roan opens up on The Subway music video and future career plans
Even filming the music video was a challenge for Chappell, who described the process as "unnecessarily hard and sometimes traumatic."
After releasing her singles Good Luck, Babe! in 2024 and The Giver earlier this year, she said she didn't have the time or energy to create music videos for those songs.
The Subway video is set inside a glowing subway car at the New York Transit Museum. In it, she chases a strange creature that represents the past.
At one point, she even gets her hair cut on camera – a powerful symbol of letting go.
Adding to the excitement, a new limited-edition vinyl for the song was recently released featuring red strands of hair pressed inside the record.
As for a second album, fans shouldn't expect it anytime soon.
The Pink Pony Club singer said her debut, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, took five years to create – and she's giving herself the same freedom this time around.
"I don't think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything," she said.
Right now, Chappell is moving at a pace she's comfortable with, doing everything she can to connect with fans, including a series of upcoming pop-up shows this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/YouTube/Chappell Roan