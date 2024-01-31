Cavinder twins wow the internet with their crazy intensive leg day workout routine

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins set the internet ablaze after dropping a scorching leg day workout clip!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder set the internet ablaze after dropping a scorching leg day workout clip that has fans buzzing all over the internet. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

Renowned as some of the coolest athlete-influencers on the scene, Haley and Hanna Cavinder regularly dish out personal workout routines and share their favorite munchies as part of their brand.

In a viral clip shared on Instagram and TikTok, the dynamic sister duo unleashed a workout extravaganza featuring band warm-ups, squat variations, leg extensions, leg presses, and a lot more!

As fans watched, exhausted from even just watching the sheer intensity of the workout, they couldn't help but marvel at the incredible gains the sisters were pulling off.

The Cavinder twins are clearly turning up the heat in the fitness world!

"I see gainz on the glutes!!!" one fan said.

"Yall getting thiccc," another raved.

"You two are beasts! Congrats on all your success," a third added.