Is Haley Cavinder involved with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson?

Dallas, Texas - While the Dallas Cowboys are currently second in the NFC East, one Cowboy player appears to be winning off of the field with Haley Cavinder !

Haley Cavinder has sparked dating rumors with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson after some suspicious social media activity. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Screenshot/Instagram/haley.cavinder

Former Miami hooper and upcoming WWE superstar Haley Cavinder appeared to "soft launch" her rumored boyfriend, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, on Sunday.



Prior to the Cowboys Week 3 kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals, Haley shared an Instagram post captioned, "how bout the Cowboys."

Both Jake and Haley's twin sister, Hanna, commented on the Instagram post, sparking the relationship rumors.

"Gollleeeee how bout 'em [heart eyes emoji]," Ferguson wrote.

What added more fuel to the fuming rumors was a TikTok video posted to the Cavinder twins page.

In the clip, Haley is standing in front of her family, hyping up her mom and sisters with the on-screen caption, "pov you're getting your family ready for bae's football game."

Did Haley just confirm that she is in fact dating the Cowboys star?