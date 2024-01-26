Haley Cavinder reveals shocking revelation about relationship with Jake Ferguson

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder 's relationship with Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson had its fair share of choppy waters on the way to smooth sailing.

In a viral YouTube video, Haley Cavinder revealed the challenges of dating in the public eye. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Jakeferg84 & @haleycavinder

"This is new and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," Haley revealed in a Q&A on the Cavinder Twins YouTube channel.



Haley opened up about how hard it was to see online comments targeted at the athlete and her relationship with Ferguson.

The negativity, particularly about her appearance and love life, took a toll which she said had led to a past "mental breakdown."

Haley now feels more confident and comfortable sharing her relationship thanks to Jake's open support and acknowledgment, however.

"Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it," she revealed.

"He was always like that so it made me feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well… He’s a big part of my life and will continue so it’s not something that I [want to] keep private. I go to Cowboys games and he’ll be at my games."

Haley's willingness to be open showcases her dedication to embracing and celebrating their relationship publicly.