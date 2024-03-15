Haley Cavinder shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of impressive comeback training routine!

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is gearing up for a remarkable return to NCAA hoops this fall, and showcased her dedication and commitment to the game in a recent Instagram reel that went viral!

The former leading Miami scorer starts her days early at 5 AM, setting the tone for an intense training routine.

She kicks off her training day with a 6:30 AM lift, dedicating an hour to strengthening her body. This is followed by an extensive basketball workout lasting over an hour where she hones her skills and sharpens her game.

To fuel her rigorous training, Haley enjoys a hearty breakfast at 10 o'clock, ensuring that her body gets the nutrition it needs to perform at its best. After breakfast, she dives into meetings at 11, balancing her athletic pursuits with other responsibilities.

Haley's all-in approach to her comeback is crystal clear in her early morning and intense training regimen, proving to fans that she's revved up and ready to leave her mark on the court once again!