Hanna Cavinder calls out mystery girl on podcast over apparent boy drama

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - It looks like Hanna Cavinder may have some unfinished beef to settle!

In their recent podcast episode, Hanna Cavinder (l.) called out a girl called Jill who stirred up drama between her twin, Haley, and a guy. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / twintalk_pod

In the Cavinder twins latest podcast episode, Hanna wasted no time in calling out a girl named "Jill," who appears to have started some drama with her twin sister Haley over a guy.

"I don't care who's entertaining who, All I'm saying in don't be DMing my twin something that's not true," Hanna defended her sister in the viral Instagram post.

According to the twins, this mysterious girl listened to their debut podcast episode, during which Haley talks about a guy who was simultaneously talking to both her and "Jill".

After that, Jill apparently sent Haley an unsolicited message, prompting Hanna to address the situation on the podcast.

"First of all, Haley's done moved on, she's into a different sport, etc. – Two, don't think that things are about you, we were just debriefing on stuff."