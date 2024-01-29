Hanna Cavinder's beach-ready physique stuns on Instagram

In a viral Instagram post, Hanna Cavinder treated fans to a sneak peek of her whirlwind beach weekend in the place where it all began – Florida!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Florida - Hanna Cavinder and her TCU basketball star sister Haley recently jetted back to where it all began: Florida!

In a viral Instagram post, Hanna Cavinder treated fans to a sneak peek of her whirlwind weekend in the Sunshine State on the beach.
In a viral Instagram post, Hanna Cavinder treated fans to a sneak peek of her whirlwind weekend in the Sunshine State on the beach.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hanna.cavinder

In an Instagram post that quickly went viral, Hanna treated fans to a sneak peek of her whirlwind weekend in the Sunshine State, complete with sun-soaked adventures and beach-worthy bikini looks.

In a playful photo carousel, Hanna shared a collection of bikini mirror selfies alongside a snapshot of the picturesque beach and swaying palm trees.

"missed u florida," she playfully captioned the post.

Taylor Swift backed by White House, SAG-AFTRA over explicit AI photos amid growing crisis
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift backed by White House, SAG-AFTRA over explicit AI photos amid growing crisis

Hanna's Instagram post sparked a frenzy, garnering tens of thousands of likes and a flood of comments from fans who couldn't get enough of her stunning beach-ready physique.

"Florida looks better on you," older sister Brooke Cavinder said.

"Need the workout routine!" one fan added.

What do you think? Will Hanna Cavinder be moving back to Florida soon?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hanna.cavinder

More on Cavinder twins: