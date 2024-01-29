Hanna Cavinder's beach-ready physique stuns on Instagram
Florida - Hanna Cavinder and her TCU basketball star sister Haley recently jetted back to where it all began: Florida!
In an Instagram post that quickly went viral, Hanna treated fans to a sneak peek of her whirlwind weekend in the Sunshine State, complete with sun-soaked adventures and beach-worthy bikini looks.
In a playful photo carousel, Hanna shared a collection of bikini mirror selfies alongside a snapshot of the picturesque beach and swaying palm trees.
"missed u florida," she playfully captioned the post.
Hanna's Instagram post sparked a frenzy, garnering tens of thousands of likes and a flood of comments from fans who couldn't get enough of her stunning beach-ready physique.
"Florida looks better on you," older sister Brooke Cavinder said.
"Need the workout routine!" one fan added.
What do you think? Will Hanna Cavinder be moving back to Florida soon?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hanna.cavinder