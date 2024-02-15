Swish! Cavinder twins are "one take wonders" – with a saucy clapback

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are back at it! Their newest viral video shows them twinning on the basketball court once again with an epic one-and-done trick shot that has fans' minds blown!

Although Hanna retired from basketball after graduating from Miami in May, it's clear she still has some major skills left in her tank.



In a new viral TikTok posted Thursday, the former Hurricanes player shot a nearly half court shot in the hoop like it was nothing.

Not to be outdone, twin sister Haley stepped up after and nailed an equally impressive deep shot, followed by a hilarious lip-syncing celebration.

"One take wonders," the athlete-influencers captioned the video.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes, raving over the return of the sister duo's crazy hoop tricks.

"100000 try," one fan challenged.

"Once," the twins clapped back.

"TCU needs yall!" another commented.