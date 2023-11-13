Haley Cavinder finally announces big TCU basketball move - with a twist!

Fort Worth, Texas - Amidst ongoing fan speculation about Haley Cavinder's return to the college basketball court, the former Miami player has now unveiled her commitment to playing in the Big 12.

Amidst ongoing fan speculation about Haley Cavinder's return to college basketball, the former Miami player unveiled her commitment to playing for TCU next year. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Watch out world, a Cavinder twin is officially back in action!

After initially hanging up her college basketball jersey following the 2022-23 season, the athlete and social media influencer had a change of heart this fall and decided to lace up for one more season.

Yet, as fans wondered about Haley's delay in confirming her commitment after teasing a turn at TCU, the reason has finally come out: she's opting to take the 2023-24 season off and plans to make a comeback for the 2024-25 season.

In an announcement on Monday, Haley revealed her transfer decision with a touch of excitement. She declared her commitment to TCU with the caption, "the last rodeo #committed."

Hayley was a former second-team All-ACC player at Miami during the 2022-23 season and played a pivotal role in leading the Hurricanes to the NCAA Tournament.

Her impressive stats included an average of 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.