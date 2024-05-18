The Cavinder twins shine at the 2024 AMC Awards in stunning outfits

Frisco, Texas - The 2024 AMC Awards were a night to remember, where the dazzling Cavinder twins joined celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world to celebrate the AMC Awards in their finest threads.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder turned heads with their impeccable style and fashion-forward choices at the 2024 AMC Award show. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram @cavindertwins

Haley Cavinder, known for her bold and vibrant fashion statements, dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning yellow dress from Revolve.

The off-the-shoulder design highlighted her toned arms while the high-low hem added a touch of drama and elegance to her look.

Paired with delicate jewelry and strappy heels, Haley exuded confidence and glamor.

Not to be outdone, her twin sister Hanna Cavinder opted for a more subdued yet equally chic ensemble.

She wore a burnt orange shoulder-less gown that hugged her curves in all the right places, plus a daring cut-out back, adding a hint of allure to the ensemble!

Both sisters opted for natural makeup and hair looks, allowing their clothes to take center stage. Haley chose a playful curly ponytail while Hanna's loose waves added a touch of whimsy to her look.