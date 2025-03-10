Chappell Roan goes all out in extraordinary Paris Fashion Week debut

Paris, France - Rising superstar Chappell Roan dazzled at her Paris Fashion Week debut in a Rabanne halter top and skirt combo, and her bold makeup has left fans speechless!

Chappell Roan made her 2025 Paris Fashion Week debut on Thursday, and fans are obsessed with her Medieval Princess-style look. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Good Luck, Babe! singer stepped into the spotlight at her very first Paris Fashion Week, and she did not disappoint.

According to W Magazine, Chappell snagged a front-row seat at Rabanne's fall 2025 show in a matching set that screamed medieval princess vibes.

Designed by Julien Dossena, the Grammy-winner's outfit featured a faded silver pattern on her blouse, adorned with delicate floral lace edging around the neckline and hem.

Last year, Dossena crafted two custom looks for the self-proclaimed "Midwest Princess" for the 2024 MTV VMAs, so these two have some history together.

She completed her debut moment with metallic heels and her signature bold makeup glam – because if you're Chappell Roan, subtle is so last year.

Rapper Doechii was also spotted at Paris Fashion Week, sparking excitement among fans who are dreaming of a collab between the two.