Chappell Roan rages against former theater teacher onstage: "B**ch! I'm here!"

Austin, Texas - Chappell Roan kept up her rebellious reputation with an expletive-laden callout to an ex-teacher at the Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend.

This tea gives "drama club" a new meaning!

Chappell brought her usual punk rock cheerleader energy to the stage in a studded red and white cowboycore look, bold silver cut-crease eye makeup, and a hand fan emblazoned with the words, "Trans Rights!"

"I usually dedicate this song to my ex," she began in the introduction to her hit My Kink Is Karma.

"But I dedicate this song to my f**king theater teacher... who kicked me out, B**ch! I'm here!" she shouted to what appeared to be the biggest crowd of the weekend.



She even added a cheeky extra line as she started to sing: "We broke up on a Tuesday. Kicked me out... of theater club."



Fans of the singer quickly scurried over to social media to support the sassy HOT TO GO! artist.