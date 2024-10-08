Chappell Roan rages against former theater teacher onstage: "B**ch! I'm here!"
Austin, Texas - Chappell Roan kept up her rebellious reputation with an expletive-laden callout to an ex-teacher at the Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend.
This tea gives "drama club" a new meaning!
Chappell brought her usual punk rock cheerleader energy to the stage in a studded red and white cowboycore look, bold silver cut-crease eye makeup, and a hand fan emblazoned with the words, "Trans Rights!"
"I usually dedicate this song to my ex," she began in the introduction to her hit My Kink Is Karma.
"But I dedicate this song to my f**king theater teacher... who kicked me out, B**ch! I'm here!" she shouted to what appeared to be the biggest crowd of the weekend.
She even added a cheeky extra line as she started to sing: "We broke up on a Tuesday. Kicked me out... of theater club."
Fans of the singer quickly scurried over to social media to support the sassy HOT TO GO! artist.
Chappell Roan fans rally around singer's edgy Austin City Limits callout
One stan hilariously wrote on X, "As someone who got bullied by his high school theater teacher, Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher at ACL was healing for the soul."
"Chappell Roan's teacher who kicked her out of theater club is never going to know peace ever again... and rightfully so," added another X user.
Tyler, the Creator also praised the moment during his own ACL set, saying, "Shoutout Chappell, man. I love the dramatic, it's like theater kid s**t, like I loved that s**t. That s**t tight."
Cover photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP