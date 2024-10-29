Chappell Roan seemingly just teased a brand-new album and fans are freaking out

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan fans (aka just about everyone) are in an uproar over a new Instagram post that seemingly teases the singer's sophomore album .

Chappell Roan attends the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour at NYA EAST on Friday in Los Angeles, California. © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Red Wine Supernova artist shared a carousel of vintage-looking selfies on Tuesday, a photoset that starts off with a pic of Chappell holding a record of her hit album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

"Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa," she captioned the post, referencing a phrase used on the popular reality show Love Island when a new contestant is added to the cast.

There have been other hints that the HOT TO GO! singer has something special in the works, however, as the 26-year-old previously shared what might be a song or album title earlier this week in another Insta post.

Polaroids from the photoset had the words "She Gets the Job Done" scrawled across them while the post was captioned, "This is a clue. Just let that sink in."