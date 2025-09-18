Chappell Roan marks major career milestone with big announcement!

Auckland, New Zealand - Pop's hottest rising star, Chappell Roan , just hit another major career milestone: her first-ever national tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Chappell Roan is set to headline Laneway Festival 2026 for her first-ever Australia and New Zealand tour. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old singer will headline the Laneway Festival in early 2026, the event announced Wednesday.

It marks her debut on the iconic traveling stage that's built a reputation for booking artists right before they explode into superstardom. (Just ask Billie Eilish, who played Laneway in 2018!)

Chappell's southern summer run kicks off February 5 in Auckland before hitting the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, with the finale set for February 1 at Perth's Arena Joondalup.

Her addition to the lineup is no surprise to fans, as evidenced by her breakout anthem Good Luck, Babe! released last year.

She then continued her hot streak with singles like The Giver and The Subway as her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, achieved sleeper hit status.

Alongside the Casual artist, the festival will feature performances from BENEE, Wolf Alice, Role Model, Wet Leg, and more.