Chappell Roan teases new music drop with cryptic New York City ad campaign
New York, New York - Chappell Roan may well be dropping a brand-new song in a matter of days, and the evidence is convincing!
Two posters of the Pink Pony Club artist have been spotted around New York City by eagle-eyed fans, seemingly teasing an upcoming new music drop, per Rolling Stone.
The first poster is in black-and-white, and depicts Chappell – who is staring daggers at the camera – in an oversized wig with a massive beard.
"Attention!! Lost wig. Last seen at the Court St Station," reads the text.
Her second mysterious promo poster shows her (now hairless) face in glam makeup this time, and in full color.
The text on this one reads, "Going through a break up? Get bangs!"
This poster also features a hidden message via a bread bag clip in her hair, which says, "Best before August 1." Could this be the release date? It sure looks like it!
Previously, Chappell was spotted filming an elaborate music video in Manhattan for something while wearing an ultra-long Rapunzel wig.
Will Chappell Roan release The Subway on August 1?
Fans who passed by the filming site reported that the star was blasting her unreleased song, The Subway, which she debuted at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival on June 9, 2024. She then played the fan-favorite tune on her 2024 Midwest Princess Tour and Bonnaroo.
This leads many to believe that this is the song she's going to drop – but hey, free-spirited Chappell might just surprise us!
Images snapped from the video shoot show the singer with her hair caught on a taxi cab that has the numbers "8x22" on its license plate.
Could this mean the song is actually dropping on August 22? Or could yet another surprise be in store later on in the month? We'll just have to wait and see.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP