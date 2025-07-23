Chappell Roan teases new music drop with cryptic New York City ad campaign

New York, New York - Chappell Roan may well be dropping a brand-new song in a matter of days, and the evidence is convincing!

Chappell Roan may well be dropping a brand-new song in a matter of days, and the evidence is convincing! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Two posters of the Pink Pony Club artist have been spotted around New York City by eagle-eyed fans, seemingly teasing an upcoming new music drop, per Rolling Stone.

The first poster is in black-and-white, and depicts Chappell – who is staring daggers at the camera – in an oversized wig with a massive beard.

"Attention!! Lost wig. Last seen at the Court St Station," reads the text.

Her second mysterious promo poster shows her (now hairless) face in glam makeup this time, and in full color.

The text on this one reads, "Going through a break up? Get bangs!"

This poster also features a hidden message via a bread bag clip in her hair, which says, "Best before August 1." Could this be the release date? It sure looks like it!

Previously, Chappell was spotted filming an elaborate music video in Manhattan for something while wearing an ultra-long Rapunzel wig.