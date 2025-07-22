Jennifer Lopez claps back at claims she doesn't use her own beauty brand!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez had some choice words for a fan who implied that the superstar doesn't actually use her own skincare products, JLo Beauty, which was launched in 2021!
In a recently posted video, the 55-year-old answered some common fan questions about her skincare brand on her @jlobeauty Instagram account.
The multi-hyphenate happily dispelled any misconceptions about the brand, which launched with eight formulas and now includes a range of skincare products, body formulas, and applicators.
After addressing a few comments praising the product, she came to one complaining about the cost.
"Listen, I get it. Your skin is something that you have to show up with every single day," she answered.
"If there is a little bit of splurge in you, I would say do it on skincare, without a doubt."
Then, Jennifer read a particular cheeky comment aloud: "Do you use this every day or just when the cameras are on?"
"That's funny, because I'm standing in my actual bathroom right now," the singer laughed. "No, I use it, I use it every day."
"We want [the products] to be like cashmere for your face, but make it clinically tested," J.Lo noted, adding that the products help her feel like the best version of herself.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP