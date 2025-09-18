Charlie Kirk's wife Erika announced as new leader of Turning Point USA

Phoenix, Arizona - Erika Kirk will take the place of her late husband Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week, as head of the Christian nationalist youth group Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk, wife of the late far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, has been announced as the new chair and CEO of the Christian nationalist youth group Turning Point USA. © Samuel CORUM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Two days after the influential far-right commentator was shot dead on a university campus, Erika Kirk told supporters: "The movement my husband built will not die."

Now the organization's board says Kirk will take her husband's place as its leader.

"The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board," a post on X said Thursday.

"In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death."

Kirk's death last week sparked a wave of mourning and fury among conservatives. President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half staff, and Vice President JD Vance flew to collect Kirk's body from Utah in a highly unusual display of official grief for a civilian.

The shooting, as well as the alleged left-wing sympathies of the suspected gunman, also fueled a crackdown on anyone deemed insufficiently respectful or deferential to Kirk's legacy.

Multiple people have been fired after offering even mild criticism of the far-right agitator, or simply quoting some of his many racist, misogynistic, or anti-Muslim statements.